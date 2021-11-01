Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$228.88.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$175.78 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$146.27 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$189.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$194.43.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

