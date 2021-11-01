Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.89.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company.

ESS stock opened at $339.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $196.91 and a one year high of $347.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

