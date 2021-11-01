Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.05.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$40.65 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.