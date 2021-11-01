Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$139.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.18.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$134.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$78.70 and a 1 year high of C$138.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.65.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5299997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.