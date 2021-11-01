Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday.

TSE ASM opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.19.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

