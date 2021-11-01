BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

