Advantage Energy’s (AAV) BUY Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.91.

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.63. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

