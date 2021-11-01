Short Interest in ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Decreases By 25.3%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ZENYF opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.92. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 7.86.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

