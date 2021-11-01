Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 48.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 22.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.76. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 29.85.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

