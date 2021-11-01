Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 48.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 22.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.76. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 29.85.
About Volkswagen
