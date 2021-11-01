Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.0 days.

Shares of WOLWF opened at $30.00 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

