TD Securities Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.00. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

