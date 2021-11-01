H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.18.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.13 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.05.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.