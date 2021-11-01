Scotiabank Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$104.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.44.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$100.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$71.66 and a 12 month high of C$100.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

