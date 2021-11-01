CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

LUN opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.76. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

