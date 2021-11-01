iPower Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 8th (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower’s (NASDAQ:IPW) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. iPower had issued 3,360,000 shares in its public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $16,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

IPW stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96. iPower has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iPower by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

