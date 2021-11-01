FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

