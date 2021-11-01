Argo Blockchain Plc’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Argo Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argo Blockchain had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARBK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $16.85 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

