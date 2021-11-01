a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 1st (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 1st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During a.k.a. Brands’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $10.17 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

