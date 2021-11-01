Methanex (TSE:MX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$76.50 price target on the stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.68.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE MX opened at C$55.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.79.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.