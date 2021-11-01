Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,339.08 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,339.08 ($14,814.58).

On Friday, August 27th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 9,765 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £11,327.40 ($14,799.32).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 131.84 ($1.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

