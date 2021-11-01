Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 190.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

