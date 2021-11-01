Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 228.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

