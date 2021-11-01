Head-To-Head Comparison: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.01 $311.47 million $4.12 40.41 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 251.78 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -10.04

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jack Henry & Associates and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 3 0 2.43 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $184.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.72% 21.77% 13.59% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

