Head-To-Head Contrast: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarivate and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.01 -$311.87 million $0.55 42.64 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 103.23 -$2.08 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Volatility & Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.45% 2.59% RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clarivate and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Clarivate beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

