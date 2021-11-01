$0.35 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.17 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

