Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.42. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

