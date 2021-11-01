Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.42. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.