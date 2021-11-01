Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2021 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/14/2021 – SAP was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €126.00 ($148.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/12/2021 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/8/2021 – SAP was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/1/2021 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/7/2021 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

ETR:SAP opened at €125.32 ($147.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €129.20 ($152.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

