Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms SECTOR PERFORM Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.09.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

