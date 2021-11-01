Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.16.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.91. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.31 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,483,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,436,470.76. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

