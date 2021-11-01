TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.50.

TFII opened at C$137.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.12. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$58.27 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11. Insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 in the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

