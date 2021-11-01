Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.240-$3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.24-3.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

