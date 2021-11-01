R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE RRD opened at $6.40 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 29.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 621.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 179,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.