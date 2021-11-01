Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Avnet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.