Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $390.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $390.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $323.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.17. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,299,708 shares of company stock valued at $817,117,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

