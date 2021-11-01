NOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect NOW to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOW stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of NOW worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

