Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.49 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at C$70.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.18 and a 1 year high of C$71.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.14.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.