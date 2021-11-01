Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and $252,854.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $57.83 or 0.00095408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,547.48 or 0.99896115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.09 or 0.06944503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 340,363 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

