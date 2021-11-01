Convergence Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $30.95 million and $1.59 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00221315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

