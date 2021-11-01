IOST Market Capitalization Tops $872.41 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $872.41 million and approximately $147.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.07 or 0.00335045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00221315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

