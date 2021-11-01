Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

