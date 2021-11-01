Kava.io Market Cap Reaches $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00104957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00437387 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

