Travala.com 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.19 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Travala.com has a total market cap of $138.07 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00102633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.49 or 0.99612129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.81 or 0.06933549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022414 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,990,487 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

