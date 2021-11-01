Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0507 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $139,961.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.00315474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,102,918 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

