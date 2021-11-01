Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

