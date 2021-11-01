Synthetix 24 Hour Volume Hits $138.37 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $138.37 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $9.70 or 0.00016231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.