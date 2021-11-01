Nash Exchange (NEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00102029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.05 or 1.00181949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.25 or 0.06916715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

