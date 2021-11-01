Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.34, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.25 million.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 218,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Byline Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

