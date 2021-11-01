Starbase Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $817,075.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00096242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

