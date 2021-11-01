Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $4.53

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00007583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00102029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.05 or 1.00181949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.25 or 0.06916715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

