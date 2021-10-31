Ares Protocol Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $672,260.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00103133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.75 or 1.00058767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.26 or 0.06955331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022477 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

